Senator Investment Group LP Takes $10.53 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.45% of Altimeter Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $18,720,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $4,071,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 4,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,411. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

