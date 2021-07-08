Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,990,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSC remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 92,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,095. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

