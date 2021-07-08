ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.29.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.78 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

