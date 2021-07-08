SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

