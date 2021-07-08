SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $12,947,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

