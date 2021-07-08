SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $918,000 in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $4,945,887. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

