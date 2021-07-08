SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

