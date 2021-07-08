SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agree Realty by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

