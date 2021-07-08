Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,529,059 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

