Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 20th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.