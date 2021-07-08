Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €199.00 ($234.12).

ETR:SAE opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €158.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

