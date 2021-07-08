Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,026,334.86 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $100.96. The stock had a trading volume of 338,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

