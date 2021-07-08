Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.88. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,824. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,140,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,131,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,806 shares of company stock worth $14,547,017. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.