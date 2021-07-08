SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,757 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SIBN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 3,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market cap of $944.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

