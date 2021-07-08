Signata (SATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Signata has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $13,558.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.60 or 0.00863360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005252 BTC.

About Signata

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,686,849 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.