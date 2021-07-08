Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 15,735 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.