Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,025. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

