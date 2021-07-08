Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.97

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 7611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.