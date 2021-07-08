SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.17 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce sales of $393.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.21 million to $503.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

Shares of SM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,517. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

