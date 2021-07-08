SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 8,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,126,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

