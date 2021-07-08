SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.43.

SGH stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth $308,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 184.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

