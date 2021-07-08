SMART Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,526 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the average volume of 256 put options.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

