SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

