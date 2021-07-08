Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.