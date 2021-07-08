SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.73

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and traded as high as $26.80. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 2,362 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.