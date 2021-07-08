SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading Down 7.2%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 33,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 872,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $13,720,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

