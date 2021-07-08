SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading Down 7.2%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 33,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 872,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
TLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $471.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)
SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.