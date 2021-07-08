Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

