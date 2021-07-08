Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 4,259,280 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.