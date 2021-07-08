South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

