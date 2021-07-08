Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DALXF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.