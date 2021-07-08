SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $157.23 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $161.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

