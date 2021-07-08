SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,863. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

