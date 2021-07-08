Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:SPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,077. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.