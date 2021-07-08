Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,018,965 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,018,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

