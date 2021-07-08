Sphera Funds Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,827 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $49.44. 20,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.68. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

