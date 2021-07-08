Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

