Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 107,807 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,807 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 3,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $798.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

