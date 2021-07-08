Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.76% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

