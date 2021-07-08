Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13,830.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £138.30 ($180.69) and last traded at £137.95 ($180.23), with a volume of 11356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £137.25 ($179.32).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £325.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

