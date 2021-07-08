Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.72 million and a PE ratio of 33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $485,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Sprott by 95.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $411,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

