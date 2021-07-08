Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99.

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38.

SPT opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

