Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99.
- On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38.
SPT opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $95.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
