SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 98,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPS Commerce by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.