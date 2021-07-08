STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 9.2%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.01 and last traded at $132.17. 6,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 403,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.79.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.