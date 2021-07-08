Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 265,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after purchasing an additional 88,815 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $204.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.16 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.