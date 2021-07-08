Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 153,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,903. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.