Wolfe Research Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Peer Perform

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

