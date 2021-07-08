Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MITO. Maxim Group began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

