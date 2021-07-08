Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $28.43

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $24.51. Steel Partners shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 2,225 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $663.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

