Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $46,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.