Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.47 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.40 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

